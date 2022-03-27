Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Cim LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $102.70. 412,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,996. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

LGI Homes Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.