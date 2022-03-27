Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 181,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

