Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:KCGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 152,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,594. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KCGI. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 189,691 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete acquisitions across a variety of subsectors within the industrials sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.