Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.62 Million

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $511.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.77. 815,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,106. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

