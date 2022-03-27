Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,816 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.87% of Kellogg worth $192,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.82. 1,610,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

