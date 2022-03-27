KCS Wealth Advisory Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.