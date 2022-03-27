Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karat Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

