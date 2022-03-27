Kadena Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00015458 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $53.65 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.78 or 0.07025287 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.06 or 0.99823423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

