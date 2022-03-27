K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,312,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1,192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 650,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

