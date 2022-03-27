K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $607.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

