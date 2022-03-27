K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 242,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDT stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
