K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $20.79 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.
