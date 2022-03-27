K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Gold Royalty by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

GROY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

GROY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.