K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.37. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

