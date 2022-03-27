K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,011,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $321.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

