JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €32.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

