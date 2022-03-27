John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 195,439 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,439 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Flowserve worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 948,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

