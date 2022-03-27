John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Black Hills worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 271,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,119. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

