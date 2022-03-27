John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $9.93 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.52. 309,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,472. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

