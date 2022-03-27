John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 690,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

