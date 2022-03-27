John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

