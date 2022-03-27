John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 4,610 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.