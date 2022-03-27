JOE Trading Down 1.5% This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $189.24 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.41 or 0.99315326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045953 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 194,293,784 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

