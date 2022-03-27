Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
DRXGY stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
