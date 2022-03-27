Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

