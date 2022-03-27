JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.91. Approximately 13,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,546,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.