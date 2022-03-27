JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

