Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JBSAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JBS in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. JBS has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

