Jacob Chacko Acquires 257,127 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 257,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $4.54 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

