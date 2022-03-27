Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ITRN opened at $22.38 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

