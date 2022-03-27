iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.13. 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 557,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Specifically, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

