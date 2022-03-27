Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,308,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 48,039,125 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.