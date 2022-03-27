Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.