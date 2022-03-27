Isthmus Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

AM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

