Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

