Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

