Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

