Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,125.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.58. 1,327,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.76.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

