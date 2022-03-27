iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.