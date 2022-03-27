iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Aspen Investment Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

