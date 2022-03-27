iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 39,294,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.