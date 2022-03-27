iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 1,586.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 102,303 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.