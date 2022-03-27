iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $150,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. 1,007,472 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

