iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.90% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $48,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

LRGF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 47,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,177. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

