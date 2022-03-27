iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

