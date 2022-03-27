iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.78. 1,635,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.