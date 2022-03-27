iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 134,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,962,343 shares.The stock last traded at $106.31 and had previously closed at $106.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

