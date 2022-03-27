iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.70. 14,539,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

