iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Signature Securities Group Corporation’s 3rd Largest Position

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

