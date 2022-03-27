iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.